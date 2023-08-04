After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has four doubles and four walks while batting .296.

Reyes has had a hit in 14 of 24 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits seven times (29.2%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 24 games this season.

In five games this season (20.8%), Reyes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 24 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .372 AVG .179 .378 OBP .258 .465 SLG .179 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 2/3 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings