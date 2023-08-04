Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (57-51) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (60-50) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

The Red Sox will look to James Paxton (6-2) against the Blue Jays and Alek Manoah (2-8).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 44 times and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 535.

The Red Sox have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule