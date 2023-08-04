Alek Manoah will attempt to control Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox when they square off against his Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in baseball with 121 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .433 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .263 batting average.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (535 total, five per game).

The Red Sox's .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston's 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.293).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (6-2 with a 3.34 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

Paxton has collected seven quality starts this season.

Paxton will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Jordan Lyles

