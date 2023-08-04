Triston Casas -- batting .382 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 49 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 78th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Casas has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 94 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.3% of them.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (16.0%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has an RBI in 27 of 94 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 50 .270 AVG .241 .399 OBP .319 .467 SLG .488 15 XBH 19 5 HR 11 18 RBI 22 39/30 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings