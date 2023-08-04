Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Yu Chang (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .167 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Chang has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Chang has had an RBI in 10 games this season (30.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 33 games so far this year.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.182
|AVG
|.154
|.250
|OBP
|.170
|.409
|SLG
|.288
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|4
|18/2
|K/BB
|15/1
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (2-8) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.87 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.87 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
