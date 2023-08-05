Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .270 with 27 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.
- In 66 of 96 games this year (68.8%) Verdugo has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.2% of his games this year, Verdugo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.306
|AVG
|.231
|.379
|OBP
|.306
|.500
|SLG
|.344
|26
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|19
|30/19
|K/BB
|34/19
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Blue Jays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
