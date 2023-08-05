Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the hill, August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .270 with 27 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

In 66 of 96 games this year (68.8%) Verdugo has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.3%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 30.2% of his games this year, Verdugo has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 47.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .306 AVG .231 .379 OBP .306 .500 SLG .344 26 XBH 13 5 HR 3 22 RBI 19 30/19 K/BB 34/19 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings