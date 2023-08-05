Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .247 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- In 44 of 79 games this year (55.7%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (19.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (8.9%).
- In 34 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.287
|AVG
|.206
|.340
|OBP
|.265
|.465
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|10
|44/8
|K/BB
|53/9
|3
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.31), 26th in WHIP (1.197), and 35th in K/9 (8.5).
