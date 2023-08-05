The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .247 with 21 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 44 of 79 games this year (55.7%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).

He has homered in 6.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (19.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (8.9%).

In 34 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .287 AVG .206 .340 OBP .265 .465 SLG .333 13 XBH 14 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 44/8 K/BB 53/9 3 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings