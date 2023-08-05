Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Saturday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 147 hits with 40 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .340/.417/.595 so far this year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 3-for-5 1 1 1 8 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Reds Jul. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has recorded 114 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.387/.575 so far this season.

Betts heads into this matchup looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soto Stats

Soto has 105 hits with 25 doubles, 24 home runs, 99 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .276/.424/.532 on the season.

Soto will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with a double, five home runs, six walks and 11 RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Aug. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Rockies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

