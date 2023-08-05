The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park



Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .317 with 32 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Duran is batting .368 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (58 of 87), with multiple hits 26 times (29.9%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has driven in a run in 26 games this season (29.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season (33 of 87), with two or more runs eight times (9.2%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .360 AVG .279 .420 OBP .315 .604 SLG .448 22 XBH 20 5 HR 3 25 RBI 14 32/14 K/BB 46/7 14 SB 9

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings