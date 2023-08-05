The Boston Red Sox, including Luis Urias (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .155 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Urias has picked up a hit in eight games this season (38.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .179 AVG .111 .343 OBP .250 .250 SLG .222 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings