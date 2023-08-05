Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Pablo Reyes is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 31, when he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .296 with four doubles and four walks.
- In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 24 games this season.
- Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|.372
|AVG
|.179
|.378
|OBP
|.258
|.465
|SLG
|.179
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/3
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (8-7) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.31 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 14th, 1.197 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
