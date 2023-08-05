Pablo Reyes is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 31, when he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .296 with four doubles and four walks.

In 58.3% of his 24 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 24 games this season.

Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .372 AVG .179 .378 OBP .258 .465 SLG .179 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 1 8/1 K/BB 2/3 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings