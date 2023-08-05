The New England Patriots right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in ), and it ranked eighth defensively with 322 yards allowed per game.

The Patriots put up a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

When underdogs, New England had only one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

Also, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.

DeVante Parker had 31 receptions for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Matthew Judon collected 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 59 tackles.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1600 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +900 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +900 18 January 7 Jets - +1600

