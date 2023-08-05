Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (57-52) and Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) going head to head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on August 5.

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (8-6) for the Red Sox and Jose Berrios (8-7) for the Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

Boston is 18-12 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 538 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

Red Sox Schedule