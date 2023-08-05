Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox will play Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in the second of a three-game series, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 19th in MLB action with 123 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB, slugging .433.

The Red Sox rank fourth in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (538 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox's .330 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.298).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Bello has 10 quality starts this year.

Bello will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Brennan Bernardino Scott Alexander 7/31/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Nick Pivetta George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays L 7-3 Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home - Alec Marsh

