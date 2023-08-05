Si Woo Kim will compete at the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club, taking place from August 3- 6.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par six times and scored 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Kim has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Kim has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -5 280 1 19 3 4 $4.5M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Kim has four top-five finishes, including one win, in his previous seven appearances at this event. His average finishing position has been third.

Kim made the cut in four of his past seven entries in this event.

Kim finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Sedgefield Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,337 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 21st percentile of competitors.

His 4.32-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was below average, putting him in the 19th percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than 57% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Kim failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Kim recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.3).

Kim's one birdie or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were less than the tournament average of 3.4.

At that most recent outing, Kim had a bogey or worse on seven of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Kim finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 3.4.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Kim recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.2.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Kim Odds to Win: +2000

