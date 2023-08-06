Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to beat Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres when the teams meet on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 176 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .456.

The Dodgers rank 16th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (616 total runs).

The Dodgers' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.277).

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

San Diego ranks 13th in the majors with a .415 team slugging percentage.

The Padres have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

San Diego has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 516 (4.6 per game).

The Padres have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Padres rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

San Diego strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.

San Diego pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.75.

Padres pitchers have a 1.263 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-9 with a 6.32 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lynn heads into the game with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Lynn will try to record his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 22 outings this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

The Padres will hand the ball to Rich Hill (7-10) for his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings during his last outing, which came on Sunday, July 30 for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Hill has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has made 22 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Lance Lynn Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics W 8-2 Home Julio Urías JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres W 10-5 Away Bobby Miller Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres L 8-3 Away Michael Grove Blake Snell 8/6/2023 Padres - Away Lance Lynn Rich Hill 8/7/2023 Padres - Away Tony Gonsolin Seth Lugo 8/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Julio Urías - 8/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Bobby Miller Brandon Pfaadt 8/10/2023 Rockies - Home Emmet Sheehan Ty Blach 8/11/2023 Rockies - Home Lance Lynn Austin Gomber

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Seth Lugo Austin Gomber 8/1/2023 Rockies W 8-5 Away Pedro Avila Peter Lambert 8/2/2023 Rockies W 11-1 Away Nick Martínez Kyle Freeland 8/4/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Yu Darvish Bobby Miller 8/5/2023 Dodgers W 8-3 Home Blake Snell Michael Grove 8/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Rich Hill Lance Lynn 8/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Seth Lugo Tony Gonsolin 8/8/2023 Mariners - Away Joe Musgrove Logan Gilbert 8/9/2023 Mariners - Away Yu Darvish Bryan Woo 8/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Blake Snell Merrill Kelly 8/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Rich Hill Ryne Nelson

