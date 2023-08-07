The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is batting .249 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 28 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has had at least one RBI in 39.6% of his games this season (19 of 48), with more than one RBI six times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .289 AVG .203 .340 OBP .289 .533 SLG .481 13 XBH 12 4 HR 5 18 RBI 11 30/6 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings