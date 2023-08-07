Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .249 with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 28 of 48 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has had at least one RBI in 39.6% of his games this season (19 of 48), with more than one RBI six times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.289
|AVG
|.203
|.340
|OBP
|.289
|.533
|SLG
|.481
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|11
|30/6
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will look to Ragans (3-3) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
