How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 125 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in baseball with a .433 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .263 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (543 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in baseball.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.318).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox are sending Brayan Bello (8-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Bello has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bello will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Bryce Miller
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|John Schreiber
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|Alec Marsh
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
