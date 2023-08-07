Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 125 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in baseball with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (543 total runs).

The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest mark in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.318).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Brayan Bello (8-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Bello has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Bello will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Brayan Bello Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays L 7-3 Home James Paxton Alek Manoah 8/5/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home John Schreiber José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays L 13-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals - Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals - Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home - Alec Marsh 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home - Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning

