Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Royals - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Monday, Rob Refsnyder (.261 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks while batting .270.
- Refsnyder has had a hit in 29 of 61 games this year (47.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (18.0%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Refsnyder has had an RBI in 19 games this season (31.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.5%).
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (27.9%), including four games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.282
|AVG
|.259
|.388
|OBP
|.394
|.352
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|20/10
|K/BB
|18/16
|2
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Ragans (3-3) out for his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
