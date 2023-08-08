Jewell Loyd will lead the Seattle Storm (7-20) into a home matchup with Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (20-7) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Connecticut prevailed by a final score of 88-72 in its last game against Indiana. Leading the way on offense for the Sun was Tiffany Hayes, who ended the game with 14 points. DeWanna Bonner posted 14 points. With Loyd (32 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle won 97-91 against Phoenix. Ezi Magbegor also added 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists to the effort.

Sun vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+275 to win)

Storm (+275 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

The Sun own a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 78.3 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank fourth with 84 points scored per contest.

This year, Connecticut is grabbing 33.8 boards per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.3 rebounds per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Sun have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 21.2 per game (third-best in WNBA).

Connecticut has been getting things done in terms of turnovers this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.2) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.2).

The Sun are making 7 threes per game (seventh-ranked in league). They sport a 35.3% shooting percentage (fourth-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of defending three-pointers, things are clicking for Connecticut, who is giving up 6.6 threes per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 31.1% shooting percentage from three-point land (best).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have scored at a higher rate at home than on the road in the 2023 season (85.6 at home versus 82.4 on the road), but have also surrendered more points in home games than on the road (79.2 opponent points per home game versus 77.4 on the road).

At home, Connecticut averages 1.4 more rebounds per game than on the road (34.5 at home, 33.1 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab two fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.3 at home, 35.3 on the road).

On average, the Sun rack up more assists at home than on the road (22.2 at home, 20.3 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Connecticut turn the ball over less at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (12.5). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.9 per game) than on the road (14.5).

This year, the Sun average 7.2 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.8 on the road (while making 37.3% from distance in home games compared to 33.5% on the road).

This year, Connecticut averages 6.1 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7 on the road (conceding 31.3% shooting from distance in home games compared to 30.9% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have won 15 of the 18 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%).

The Sun have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Against the spread, Connecticut is 14-12-0 this year.

Against the spread as 7.5-point favorites or more, Connecticut is 3-7.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sun's implied win probability is 77.8%.

