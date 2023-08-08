The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Brady Singer TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .307 with 32 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 58 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has an RBI in 26 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season (33 of 90), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .336 AVG .279 .395 OBP .315 .564 SLG .448 22 XBH 20 5 HR 3 25 RBI 14 36/14 K/BB 46/7 14 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings