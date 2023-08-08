Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Royals.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .312 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.

Reyes has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), with at least two hits eight times (30.8%).

He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has driven in a run in six games this season (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in seven of 26 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .388 AVG .179 .415 OBP .258 .551 SLG .179 6 XBH 0 1 HR 0 12 RBI 1 10/3 K/BB 2/3 2 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings