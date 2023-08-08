Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (58-54) and Kansas City Royals (36-78) going head-to-head at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 8.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (5-5) against the Royals and Brady Singer (7-8).

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 47 times and won 25, or 53.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 5-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 549.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).

