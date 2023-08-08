How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner ready for the second of a four-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Royals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 17th in baseball with 126 total home runs.
- Boston's .433 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox's .262 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (549 total runs).
- The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.
- Red Sox hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- Boston has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.316).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford (5-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Crawford has one quality start under his belt this year.
- Crawford will look to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.9 frames per outing.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Logan Gilbert
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|John Schreiber
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|Alec Marsh
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Joey Wentz
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.