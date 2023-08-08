The Seattle Storm (7-20) host the Connecticut Sun (20-7) one game after Jewell Loyd scored 32 points in the Storm's 97-91 victory over the Mercury. This matchup airs on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Sun vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Storm

Connecticut puts up just 0.6 fewer points per game (84.0) than Seattle allows (84.6).

Connecticut makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Sun have an 11-1 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 45.6% from the field.

Connecticut is knocking down 35.3% of its three-point shots this season, 0.9% lower than the 36.2% Seattle allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Sun have put together a 9-2 record in games this season when the team makes more than 36.2% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut averages 33.8 rebounds a contest, 0.1 fewer rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Sun Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sun have been putting up 84.1 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 84.0 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Connecticut's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (76.1) is 2.2 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (78.3).

The Sun's last 10 outings have seen them make 7.5 three-pointers per game while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are up compared to their 2023 averages of 7.0 makes and 35.3%.

Sun Injuries