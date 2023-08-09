Red Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (58-55) and the Kansas City Royals (37-78) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 9.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.16 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Red Sox have won 25, or 52.1%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has a record of 3-3 when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Boston has scored 552 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|James Paxton vs Alek Manoah
|August 5
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|John Schreiber vs José Berríos
|August 6
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Chris Bassitt
|August 7
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans
|August 8
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|-
|James Paxton vs Alec Marsh
|August 11
|Tigers
|-
|Chris Sale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
|August 13
|Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Joey Wentz
|August 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
