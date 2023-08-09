Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+180). The total for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -225 +180 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 48 total times this season. They've finished 25-23 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Boston has gone 3-3 (50%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 69.2%.

In the 111 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-52-3).

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-27 27-28 21-20 37-34 40-42 18-12

