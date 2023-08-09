How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will look to get to Jordan Lyles when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 127 total home runs.
- Boston's .432 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.
- Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (552 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox are eighth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Boston has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.324).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox are sending Nick Pivetta (7-6) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Pivetta heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this outing.
- In 12 of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alek Manoah
|8/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|John Schreiber
|José Berríos
|8/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Chris Bassitt
|8/7/2023
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Cole Ragans
|8/8/2023
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Brady Singer
|8/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Jordan Lyles
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Alec Marsh
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Joey Wentz
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
