The Boston Red Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 122 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs, 25 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.

He's slashed .268/.309/.475 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 16 walks and 45 RBI (97 total hits).

He's slashing .249/.295/.426 on the season.

Perez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

