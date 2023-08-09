The Kansas City Royals (37-78) are looking for Maikel Garcia to continue a 12-game hitting streak against the Boston Red Sox (58-55), on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will give the nod to Nick Pivetta (7-6, 4.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (3-12, 6.16 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (7-6, 4.19 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-12, 6.16 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (7-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing four innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with an ERA of 4.19, a 3.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.159.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

In nine starts this season, Pivetta has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has 12 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

The Royals are sending Lyles (3-12) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 3-12 with a 6.16 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 118 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.

Lyles is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Lyles is looking for his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 21 outings this season.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (6.16), 42nd in WHIP (1.285), and 57th in K/9 (6.2).

