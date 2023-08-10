Red Sox vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 10
Thursday's game between the Boston Red Sox (59-55) and the Kansas City Royals (37-79) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on August 10.
The probable starters are James Paxton (6-3) for the Red Sox and Austin Cox (0-1) for the Royals.
Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 49 times and won 26, or 53.1%, of those games.
- Boston has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 556.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|John Schreiber vs José Berríos
|August 6
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Chris Bassitt
|August 7
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans
|August 8
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|-
|James Paxton vs Austin Cox
|August 11
|Tigers
|-
|Chris Sale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
|August 13
|Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Joey Wentz
|August 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
