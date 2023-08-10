Thursday's game between the Boston Red Sox (59-55) and the Kansas City Royals (37-79) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on August 10.

The probable starters are James Paxton (6-3) for the Red Sox and Austin Cox (0-1) for the Royals.

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 49 times and won 26, or 53.1%, of those games.

Boston has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 556.

The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule