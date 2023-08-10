Austin Cox gets the nod for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at Fenway Park against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The Royals are +195 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-250). Boston is a 2.5-run favorite (at +105 odds). A 10.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Red Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -250 +195 10.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -125

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

The Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 49 total times this season. They've gone 26-23 in those games.

Boston has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Red Sox a 71.4% chance to win.

Boston has played in 112 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-53-3).

The Red Sox have gone 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-27 27-28 21-20 38-34 41-42 18-12

