Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will look to get the better of Austin Cox, the Kansas City Royals' starter, on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 128 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in baseball with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (556 total runs).

The Red Sox's .328 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

Red Sox hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.322).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Paxton has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Paxton is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 14 appearances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home John Schreiber José Berríos 8/6/2023 Blue Jays L 13-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Chris Bassitt 8/7/2023 Royals W 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Cole Ragans 8/8/2023 Royals L 9-3 Home Kutter Crawford Brady Singer 8/9/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Nick Pivetta Jordan Lyles 8/10/2023 Royals - Home James Paxton Austin Cox 8/11/2023 Tigers - Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers - Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers - Home Kutter Crawford Joey Wentz 8/15/2023 Nationals - Away Nick Pivetta MacKenzie Gore 8/16/2023 Nationals - Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore

