The Kansas City Royals (37-79) will look for Maikel Garcia to continue a 13-game hitting streak against the Boston Red Sox (59-55), on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will call on James Paxton (6-3) versus the Royals and Austin Cox (0-1).

Red Sox vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (6-3, 3.60 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-1, 3.58 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Paxton (6-3) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 3.60 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .227.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Cox

The Royals will look to Cox (0-1) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without allowing a hit.

In 15 games this season, he has put up a 3.58 ERA and averages 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .194 against him.

He has had nine appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

