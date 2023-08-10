The Connecticut Sun (21-7) will look to build on a four-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Footprint Center, airing at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Prime Video, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 86 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Sun vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut's record against the spread is 15-12-0.

There have been 15 Connecticut games (out of 27) that went over the total this year.

Sun Performance Insights

Offensively, the Sun are the fourth-ranked squad in the WNBA (83.9 points per game). Defensively, they are best (78.0 points allowed per game).

Connecticut is eighth in the league in rebounds per game (33.8) and sixth in rebounds conceded (34.5).

The Sun are the second-best squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.1) and best in turnovers forced (15.2).

With 7.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Sun are seventh and fourth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, the Sun are second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.5. They are best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.7%.

In 2023, Connecticut has attempted 28.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.8% of Connecticut's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 77.2% have been 2-pointers.

