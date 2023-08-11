Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 46 of 83 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 83), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had an RBI in 17 games this season (20.5%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.279
|AVG
|.206
|.329
|OBP
|.265
|.450
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|10
|46/8
|K/BB
|53/9
|3
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.67, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
