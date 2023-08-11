Red Sox vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (60-55) and the Detroit Tigers (52-63) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on August 11.
The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (5-2) versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal (2-1).
Red Sox vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 27, or 54%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 12-11 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 558.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|Blue Jays
|L 13-1
|Brennan Bernardino vs Chris Bassitt
|August 7
|Royals
|W 6-2
|Brayan Bello vs Cole Ragans
|August 8
|Royals
|L 9-3
|Kutter Crawford vs Brady Singer
|August 9
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Jordan Lyles
|August 10
|Royals
|W 2-0
|James Paxton vs Austin Cox
|August 11
|Tigers
|-
|Chris Sale vs Tarik Skubal
|August 12
|Tigers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Matt Manning
|August 13
|Tigers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|August 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 17
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Patrick Corbin
