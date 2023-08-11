The Boston Red Sox (60-55) and Detroit Tigers (52-63) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET. The Red Sox are coming off a series victory over the Royals, and the Tigers a series win over the Twins.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (5-2) for the Red Sox and Tarik Skubal (2-1) for the Tigers.

Red Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.58 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

The Red Sox will send Sale (5-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 1, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.58, a 4.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.186.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Sale has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Chris Sale vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with 455 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 107 home runs (28th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Tigers one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-20 with a home run and three RBI in five innings.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (2-1) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up six hits.

In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Skubal has yet to record a quality start this season.

Skubal heads into this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

