Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Reese McGuire -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Explore More About This Game
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has nine doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .267.
- McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 51.1% of his games this year (23 of 45), with at least two hits eight times (17.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 45 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.4% of his games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 20.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.284
|AVG
|.245
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.373
|SLG
|.358
|6
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|16/1
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (2-1 with a 3.67 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
