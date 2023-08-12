Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mets on August 12, 2023
The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others in this matchup.
Braves vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Strider Stats
- The Braves' Spencer Strider (12-4) will make his 24th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 23 starts this season.
- Strider has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 4.01 ERA ranks 35th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.4 K/9 ranks first.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|6.1
|6
|3
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 20
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|13
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|8
|5
|5
|10
|0
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 156 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 54 stolen bases.
- He has a .339/.424/.580 slash line on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 21 doubles, two triples, 42 home runs, 75 walks and 105 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .271/.379/.617 slash line on the year.
- Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 89 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 46 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .225/.326/.529 on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 12
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 11
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|6
|9
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has put up 105 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a .246/.333/.469 slash line on the year.
- Lindor takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 7
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
