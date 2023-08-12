Jarren Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 33 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .299.

Duran has had a hit in 59 of 94 games this season (62.8%), including multiple hits 26 times (27.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 28.7% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .319 AVG .279 .383 OBP .315 .538 SLG .448 23 XBH 20 5 HR 3 26 RBI 14 40/16 K/BB 46/7 14 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings