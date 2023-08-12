Justin Turner is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Matt Manning and the Detroit TigersAugust 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 7 against the Royals) he went 0-for-4.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .284 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 36th in slugging.

In 72.4% of his games this season (76 of 105), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (32.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 15.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has an RBI in 46 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 50 .306 AVG .259 .364 OBP .340 .463 SLG .486 20 XBH 22 7 HR 10 36 RBI 35 35/17 K/BB 38/22 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings