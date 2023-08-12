Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Luis Urias (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .162 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- This season, Urias has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 26 games (38.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Urias has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in seven of 26 games so far this year.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.179
|AVG
|.111
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.250
|SLG
|.222
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Manning (3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.89 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
