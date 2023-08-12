Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 109 hits, batting .260 this season with 52 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 15th in slugging.
- Devers has recorded a hit in 69 of 110 games this season (62.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has driven home a run in 47 games this year (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this season (48 of 110), with two or more runs 13 times (11.8%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|50
|.275
|AVG
|.242
|.350
|OBP
|.305
|.493
|SLG
|.526
|28
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|15
|42
|RBI
|37
|39/23
|K/BB
|52/15
|1
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
