The Boston Red Sox (61-55) take a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (52-64) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Red Sox will call on Brayan Bello (8-6) versus the Tigers and Matt Manning (3-4).

Red Sox vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Manning - DET (3-4, 4.89 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (8-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64 and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .249 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers are sending Manning (3-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .244 batting average against him.

Manning has one quality start under his belt this season.

Manning will look to prolong a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

