On Saturday, Reese McGuire (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Matt Manning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has nine doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .267.

McGuire has gotten a hit in 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.8%).

He has gone deep in one of 45 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

McGuire has had an RBI in 11 games this year (24.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.7%).

He has scored in 20.0% of his games this year (nine of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .284 AVG .245 .294 OBP .317 .373 SLG .358 6 XBH 4 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 16/1 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings