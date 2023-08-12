On Saturday, August 12, 2023, two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (10th, 18.3) -- take the court when the Dallas Wings (15-14) host the Connecticut Sun (21-8) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Wings (-2.5) 168.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-2.5) 167.5 -145 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-1.5) 167.5 -135 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sun vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings are 14-14-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sun have compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Dallas has an ATS record of 8-9 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
  • Connecticut is 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • Wings games have gone over the point total 14 out of 28 times this season.
  • Sun games have gone over the point total 16 out of 28 times this year.

