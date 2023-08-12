A pair of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 20.8 points per game) and DeWanna Bonner (ninth, 19) -- square off when the Dallas Wings (15-14) host the Connecticut Sun (21-7) on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and NBCS-BOS.

The game has no line set.

Sun vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Sun vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has 15 wins in 27 games against the spread this year.

Connecticut has played 27 games this year, and 15 of them have hit the over.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are fourth in the league in points scored (83.9 per game) and best in points allowed (78).

With 33.8 rebounds per game and 34.5 rebounds allowed, Connecticut is eighth and sixth in the WNBA, respectively.

In terms of turnovers, the Sun are second-best in the league in committing them (12.1 per game). And they are best in forcing them (15.2 per game).

The Sun are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Defensively, the Sun are second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.5. They are best in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.7%.

In 2023, Connecticut has taken 28.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 22.8% of Connecticut's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 77.2% have been 2-pointers.

