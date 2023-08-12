Trevor Story Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Tigers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Story -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)
- Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
- Story picked up a hit in 62.8% of his games last year (59 of 94), with multiple hits in 21 of those contests (22.3%).
- Including the 94 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 14 of them (14.9%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.2% of his games a year ago (35 of 94), Story plated a run. In 15 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He crossed home plate in 39 of his 94 games a year ago (41.5%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (10.6%).
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.251
|AVG
|.226
|.309
|OBP
|.298
|.532
|SLG
|.344
|24
|XBH
|14
|12
|HR
|4
|39
|RBI
|27
|59/13
|K/BB
|63/19
|3
|SB
|10
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
