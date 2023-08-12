Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Tigers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Casas enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .294 with two homers.
  • Casas has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this year (58 of 102), with multiple hits 22 times (21.6%).
  • Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (17.6%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Casas has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (30 of 102), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 44 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 50
.264 AVG .241
.386 OBP .319
.485 SLG .488
18 XBH 19
8 HR 11
23 RBI 22
45/33 K/BB 52/19
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning (3-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
